Against the West Indies, in the first T20I on Friday, team India will take the field keeping in mind, the long term goal of winning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia next year. Both the teams have been sweating it out to get ready for the series. This will be the last T20 series for India in the calendar year and Virat Kohli and men will be eager to end the year on a winning note. However, it may not be that easy for the Indian team since the Indian bowler who has taken most wickets against West Indies is currently not in the squad owing to injury. He is none other than Jasprit Bumrah.

Will India miss Bumrah?

If stats are to believed, the most effective Indian bowler against the West Indies is Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has taken a total of 8 wickets against the Caribbean team in five matches. However, in his absence, it remains to be seen if other bowlers are able to step-up and rise to the occasion.

Ravindra Jadeja is number 2

The Indian bowler who has taken the second most number of wickets against West Indies is Ravindra Jadeja who has managed to take 7 wickets in 8 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is number three on the list with 6 wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is placed fourth with as many wickets.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey/Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons/Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.