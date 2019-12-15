IND vs WI 1st ODI: Match Preview

After a nail-biting Twenty-20 International (T20I) series, India and West Indies are all set to take part in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series beginning on December 15 on Chennai.

The T20I series, played on flat decks all over, was an exhibition of batting prowess of both the teams. The bowlers had little assistance and as a result, could not flourish much in the series.

With both the teams looking to be on equal footing, the ODI series is likely to be played with the same intensity. India, though, will begin as the favourite and will be aiming another series victory on home soil.

After the prolific top-three of Indian batting, the middle-order consisting of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja failed to put a match-winning performance and the team management will hope for a better batting display from them.

Also, the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out against the muscle-men of the Windies batting unit. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the squad, the road ahead only becomes tougher. But the way they defended the total in the final T20I should serve as the inspiration.

For the West Indies, much will depend on how their batsmen perform as the bowlers have been below par throughout the T20I series and they don’t look capable enough to produce a miraculous turnaround in the upcoming series.

IND vs WI 1st: Weather Forecast

There is no prediction of rain in today’s weather forecast for Chennai and the fans can expect a full-length ODI match. However, during the opening hours of the game, there could be some clouds looming over the MA Chidambaram Stadium which will not be threatening enough.

The night sky will also remain cloudy but much to the relief of the fans Chennai is unlikely to witness any rain today. The temperature is expected to hover around 25-30 degree Celcius.