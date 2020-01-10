Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and decided to bowl first in the final Twenty-20 International (T20I) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India have made three changes into their playing eleven with Sanju Samson replacing Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey coming in place of Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal getting the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka have brought two changes and will mark the return of experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews. Isuru Udana will miss out the final match.

During the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that he wanted to bat first and defend and as a result picked up five bowlers.

With the first match called off and the other won by India, the third T20I presents a tricky situation. While the hosts will be hoping to win the last match and pocket the first series of the decade, Sri Lanka will be eyeing to square the series and not end it in the losing side.

In the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India had drubbed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made their return international return in the match, but speedster Navdeep Saini grabbed the eyeballs and won the Player of the Match award.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(WK), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(C), Lahiru Kumara