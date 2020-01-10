The final T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka is all set to be played on Friday. Notably, while the first match of the series scheduled at Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled, India managed to win the second match by 7 wickets in Indore.

The third contest thus becomes a crucial one. While India would look to win the match and start the new year with a series win, Sri Lanka would look to level the series. The Indian team is expected to take the field without any changes to their winning XI.

Although, it remains to be seen which team ends up on the winning side at the end of the game on Friday, let us have a quick look at when and where to watch the final encounter of the series.

Where will the match be played?

The third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Friday will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 19:00 hours or 7:00 pm.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match on television?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match?

The online streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.