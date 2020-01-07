The second T20I of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With the first T20I abandoned because of wet patches on the field, the second becomes all the more crucial. It is expected that Jasprit Bumrah will finally get a game after recovering from an injury.

With smaller boundaries and the dew coming in to play during the course of the match, toss may also play a role in the T20 contest.

Sri Lanka had lost the only previous T20I at this venue

In the only previous T20I at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka had to face an embarrassing defeat. The tourists were in fact defeated by 88 runs. The previous T20I match was played on 22 December 2017 and India batted first and scored a massive 260 runs for 5 wickets- India’s highest T20I total. In response, Sri Lanka managed only 172 runs.

It was in this match only that Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant hundred. He played 43 balls for his 118 runs. In his innings, he smashed 10 massive sixes. He also completed his century in only 35 balls to become the joint-fastest to score a century in the shortest format of the game. KL Rahul also contributed with a healthy 89 runs. When Sri Lanka came in to bat, Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets each to destroy the Sri Lankan batting. Consequently, Sri Lanka lost the match by 88 runs.

Win the toss and bat first at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium?

The Holkar Cricket Stadium of Indore was previously known as the Maharani Usharaje Trust Cricket Ground. The stadium has a capacity of around 30,000 spectators. The team that bats first here has won more matches despite its smaller boundaries.

In as many as 5 ODIs played at this venue, 3 have been won by teams that have batted first. In the lone T20 played here, India batted first and won easily.

It will be interesting to see what Virat Kohli decides to do, if he indeed manages to win the toss.