The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) groundsmen are reportedly spraying a special kind of chemical to tackle the effects of dew in the build-up of the second Twenty-20 International of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

After the first match was abandoned due to the failure of the groundsmen in Guwahati to clear wet patches in the Brasapara Stadium, the officials at the Holkar Stadium in Indore are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the game.

According to a report in PTI, the MPCA chief curator has informed that they have been spraying a special chemical over the ground to beat the effects of dew since the last three days. He also informed that the grass on the ground is not being watered to reduce the effects of dew.

“We sincerely hope the spectators will get to see fours and sixes raining in the match,” he said.

Following Guwahati’s dampener, fans are eagerly waiting for an exciting cricket match. But given the weather prediction of the day for Indore, there seems to be no luck. The match starts at 7 pm and according to AccuWeather, there will be a 17% chance of rain during that hour.

The probability of a downpour increases during the closing hours of the game and at around 10 pm Indore holds a 47% chance of rain.

As far as cricket goes, in India’s last T20I assignment, West Indies provided tough competition but it was the former who excelled. If Sri Lanka, too, can replicate such display or not is still under doubt, but from India’s perspective, the preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held later this year, has got off to a positive start.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their historic T20I series victory against Pakistan in October last year. In the meantime, they have lost the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, T20I Series against Australia and a Test series against Pakistan.