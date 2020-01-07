The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday. It is worth noting that India’s first match of 2020 was abandoned without a ball being delivered.

The first match had been scheduled in Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium and although rain had briefly stopped the match, the match was abandoned because of wet patches on the field.

Thus, the second match of the series becomes all the more crucial as both the captains- Virat Kohli and Lasith Malinga- would want to win the match and take a lead in the series.

Although, it remains to be seen which of the two teams gets the better of the other in the second T20I, let us have a look at the Live Streaming details of the second T20I.

Where will the match be played?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 19:00 hours or 7:00 pm.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match on television?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The online streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.