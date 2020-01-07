IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Match Preview

After rain washed the first Twenty-20 International of the three-match series, India and Sri Lanka travel to Indore with a hope to take the field under the clear sky on Tuesday.

In India’s last T20I assignment, West Indies provided tough competition but it was the former who excelled. If Sri Lanka, too, can replicate such display or not is still under doubt, but from India’s perspective, the preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held later this year, has got off to a positive start.

With Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order problem seems to be heading towards a permanent solution. However, the team is yet to come outside the shadow of the top-three batsmen, who have proven their mettle in one match after another.

The bowling department also looks balanced and is set to get a major boost with the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He will be expected to lead the young bowlers as Virat Kohli & Co hope for a quick return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their historic T20I series victory against Pakistan in October last year. In the meantime, they have lost the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, T20I Series against Australia and a Test series against Pakistan.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

Following Guwahati’s dampener, fans are eagerly waiting for an exciting cricket match. But given the weather prediction of the day for Indore, there seems to be no luck. The match starts at 7 pm and according to AccuWeather, there will be a 17% chance of rain during that hour.

The probability of a downpour increases during the closing hours of the game and at around 10 pm Indore holds a 47% chance of rain.