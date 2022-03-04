Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Visitors dismiss Kohli and Vihari but hosts still in strong position (Tea, Day-1)

Visitors made a comeback in the post-lunch session as they got the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari but the hosts are still in a strong position scoring 199/4 going into Tea here at the PCA IS Bindra stadium.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 109/2, the duo of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari carried on in a solid manner as the duo notched up a fifty partnership and Vihari also notched up his fifth Test half-century to take the team’s total to the 150-run mark. Virat Kohli kept scoring runs at a brisk pace and became the sixth Indian batter to notch up a milestone of 8,000 Test runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled as they bowled a lot of front foot no balls.

The 90-run partnership between Kohli and Vihari was finally broken as Lasith Embuldeniya cleaned up Kohli for 45 to leave India at 170/3. In the space of five runs, India lost another wicket in the form of well-set Hanuma Vihari who played on to left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando for 58 to leave India at 175/4.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted sensibly from there on to ensure that there was no further damage as India scored 199/4 going into Tea scoring 90 runs in the session losing 2 wickets.

Earlier in the day captain, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, India started off well with openers Rohit and Agarwal, thrashing the Lankan bowlers. The duo took the hosts to the 50-run mark in just 9 overs.

The visitors finally heaved a sigh of relief when Lahiru Kumara dismissed Rohit, who was caught by Suranga Lakmal at the fine leg, leaving the team’s total at 52/1. Following the skipper’s dismissal, Vihari joined Agarwal and kept the scoreboard moving for India.

Agarwal was then sent back for 33 runs by Lasith Embuldeniya. His wicket meant Virat Kohli’s arrival, who is playing his 100th Test match.

Then, Kohli along with Vihari, anchored the innings and ensured that there was no further damage.

Brief scores: India 199/4 (Hanuma Vihari 58, Virat Kohli 45; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62, Lahiru Kumara 1/42) vs Sri Lanka