In a recent announcement, it is now being known that rain has completely washed out the first one-day international match between India and South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala on Thursday.

Even the toss could not happen as the pitch remained covered throughout the duration of the encounter prior to the fixture being called-off.

South Africa are entering the series after completely dominating Australia in a bilateral rubber prior to their tour of India. On the other hand, India lost their last ODI series 0-3 against New Zealand.

The three-match ODI series is happening despite the coronavirus outbreak which has forced some of the other sporting events like several Serie A, La Liga matches, NBA fixtures, MotoGP etc to be either postponed or cancelled.

Understandably, there was a low turnout even for the scheduled ODI at Dharamshala on Thursday as people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings.

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to rains.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Oc5iO6q9dj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

It is now being speculated that the second and the third match of the series as well as the cash-rich Indian Premier League will be played behind closed doors after a BCCI source revealed that the instructions of the Union Health Ministry will be adhered to in this regard.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on 15 March, Sunday.