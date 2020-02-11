KL Rahul continued his prolific run-scoring form in white-ball cricket as he smashed a century in the final ODI of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. His fourth ton helped India post a commendable target of 297.

KL Rahul walked out to bat at 62/3. His 4th ODI 💯 has put India in sight of 300! New Zealand have aided India's recovery by missing a couple of run out chances.

Asked to bat first, India could not get themselves a good start as opener Mayank Agarwal walked towards the pavilion in the second over itself. Skipper Virat Kohli also put on a flop show and was dismissed in the seventh over by Hamish Bennett in the seventh over.

Prithvi Shaw at the other end tried to steady the ship and kept the run rate flowing. However, his party did not last more than 42 balls as Colin de Grandhomme ran him out for a personal score of 40.

Joining Shreyas Iyer at the middle, Rahul took over the reins and partnered him for a stand of 100 runs. Meanwhile, Iyer completed his half-century before getting out for 62 off James Neesham.

Rahul, though, was not to be deterred as he took along Manish Pandey for another century-run stand. His efforts not only gave him his first ODI ton against the Kiwis but also revived the fate of India and gave the bowlers something to fight for.

Rahul’s merry run was finally brought to an end by Bennett at a score of 106 runs. And in the very next ball, the bowler also got Pandey, who was batting at 42, to bring two new batsmen at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini contributed with 8, 7 and 8 towards the end and took India’s total to 296/7 at the end of 50 overs.

Bennett was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/64 from his 10 overs. Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme contributed with a wicket each.