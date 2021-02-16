India opener Shubman Gill would not be taking to the field against England on Day 4 of second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, informed the BCCI on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gill suffered a blow to his left forearm while fielding on the third day and was been taken for a precautionary scan.

“Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today,” said the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in a tweet.

Gill sustained the injury while fielding at short leg in the second-last over of the third day’s play bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dan Lawrence chose to sweep the last ball of the over and Gill took evasive action. The ball ended up hitting him on the left forearm.

Mayank Agarwal has taken the field on the fourth day in Gill’s place.

India are in the driver’s seat in the second Test, Lawrence falling to Ashwin early on the fourth day thanks to some sharp work behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. While India need just six wickets to win the match, England still need over 380 runs.

India may lose points in the ICC World Test Championship table as there have been calls to do so for preparing a pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the ongoing second Test against England which helps “excessive assistance to spin bowlers”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) laws assert that if a pitch is rated poor then the home team would be docked three points. It could be detrimental for the Virat Kohli-led as it might kill their chance of making it to the WTC final.

“A poor pitch is one that does not even allow an even contest between bat and ball, either by favouring batters too much, and not giving the bowlers (seam and spin) from either side sufficient opportunity to take wickets, or by favouring the bowlers too much (seam or spin), and not giving the batters from either team the opportunity to make runs,” states the rules leading to the docking of points.