Amidst all the hypes and fuss regarding India’s first-ever Day-Night Test with the pink ball, Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee, who has prepared the track for the historic match, seems to have a special suggestion for the Indian team and captain Virat Kohli.

In the total 41 Tests that the Eden has hosted till date, teams have won fielding first on only five occasions. However, Mukherjee suggests, rather he wants, India to field first and launch an outright attack against Bangladesh with their lethal bowling unit on a fresh wicket.

“I would want India to field first. That would allow the batsmen to get a fair idea about the pitch and the new pink ball. The kind of bowling line-up India have, they will also relish the opportunity to bowl on a fresh wicket,” Mukherjee was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

#EdenGardens pitch curator #SujanMukherjee with the #PinkBall that forms the center of attention of the 1st ever D/N Test match in India. The pitch will play a huge part on deciding how the pink ball behaves during the 5 day affair.#CAB#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/r3IczAJrPv — CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 17, 2019

Speaking about the nature of the wicket he has prepared for the second Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh, Mukherjee informed that the 22-yard will wear a green cover to keep the colour of the pink ball intact for longer period of time.

“Yes, there is extra grass. It is mainly done to keep the colour of the pink ball intact for a longer period of time. I have consulted the umpires, players who were involved in the CAB league Day/Night Test a few years ago and all of them had advised to leave some extra grass,” the former Bengal Ranji cricketer added.

The outfield has also been prepared keeping in mind the need to hold the ball’s shine and colour. Mukherjee said, “Our outfield is one of the best in the world so I’m sure the pink ball will last long.”

There is a prevalent notion that suggests the pink ball swings more than its red counterpart due to the extra lacquer. After his first practice session with pink even Kohli echoed the same.

“The pink ball I have played, I think it swings a lot more compare to the red ball because there’s extra lacquer on the ball and doesn’t go away too fast and the seam holds upright quite a bit,” the 31-year-old was quoted by NDTV.

Speaking about the topic, the pitch curator said, “I haven’t seen the SG pink ball in a match so don’t know exactly how it’ll behave but I’ve heard from experts that it will swing more.”