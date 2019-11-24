The Indian pacers ran through the Bangladeshi team in the historic pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India won the match in the first session of the third day by an innings and 46 runs.

Umesh Yadav was the star of the pack in the last day as he picked up all the remaining three wickets of the day and completed a fifer. He returned with the figure of 5/53.

Ishant Sharma (4/56), who had taken four wickets yesterday, failed to get a scalp and thus could not complete a 10-wicket haul in the match.

The other bowlers remained wicketless and except for Mohammed Shami’s 2 in the first innings, all the Bangladeshi wickets of the match were shared by Sharma and Yadav.

Trailing by 241 in the second innings, Bangladeshi top-order fell like a pack of cards in the final session on Day 2. Sharma came all guns blazing and reduced the visitors to 13/4.

However, experienced Bangladesh duo of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to salvage some pride and launched an effective counter-attack.

But the joy was short-lived as Mahmudullah got retired hurt after suffering a hamstring injury while batting at 39. Rahim, though, continued on his merry way and completed a hard-fought half-century to steady the Bangladeshi ship.

Resuming play on Day 3 at a score of 152/6, even the veteran keeper-batsmen could not survive the initial wrath of the Indian bowlers and gave away his wicket after making 74 off 96 balls.

With his wicket gone, all the hopes of the Mominul Haque-led side to make India bat again were tarnished and were restricted to a score of 195/9 as Mahmudullah did not come to bat.

Earlier after choosing to bat first, the tourists were bundled for a paltry score of 106 in less than two sessions on Day 1. Sharma (5/22) was the wrecker-in-chief as he took his first fifer on home soil in 12 years. Yadav (3/29) and Shami (2/36) shared the other wickets.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma did not last long and both had walked the distance of pavilion by the 13th over at a score of 43.

Kohli and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (55 off 105) provided the steadiness and built the innings for a big total. However, the highlight of the innings was the Indian skipper’s flawless performance with the willow.

After losing Pujara, he scripted a partnership of 99 runs with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51 off 69) on his way to 27th Test century and become the first Indian to score a ton in pink-ball Test.

India had declared the innings at 347/9 in the second session of Day 2.