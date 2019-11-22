There was a preconceived notion that the pink ball provides natural assistance to the bowlers and the Indian pacers today proved the notion true from the core.

The Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami had the Bangladesh batsmen on their toe and picked up all the 10 wickets for just 106 runs in the first innings of the historic Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Such was the dominance of the pacers that the Indian captain Virat Kohli had only one over bowled by a spinner in the course of the Bangladeshi innings that lasted 31 overs. Ravindra Jadeja bowled the only over of the innings which saw spin.

This is only the fourth instance when the Indian cricket team have witnessed such a scenario where the spinners did not take a single wicket. The last time it happened was also at the Eden Gardens when India played Sri Lanka in 2017.

The other two times were against West Indies in 1983 in Ahmedabad and in 1981 against England in Mumbai.

Sharma was the star of the pack and returned with a figure of 5/22. This was his first Test fifer on home soil in 12 years.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Yadav, with his 3/29 including two in one over, ran through the Bangladeshi top-order to dismantle the backbone of their batting line up.

India’s most in-form bowler Shami was the least successful one today and returned with the figure of 2/36. However, with his fast bouncers and sharp in-swingers, he kept the visiting batsmen under check.

Also to mention, it was Shami who hit the batsmen Nayem Hasan and Liton Das before they were taken off the game and concussion substitutes took their place.