Indian Test cricket team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, on Monday, expressed his excitement over the first-ever Day-Night Test of India to be played with the pink ball at the Eden Gardens from November 22 in the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rahane posted a picture of himself lying next to a pink ball and wrote, “Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test.”

Rahane, along with the other Test specialists Cheteshwar, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami had already begun practising for the historic match even before the first Test, which was a traditional red-ball affair.

The players took to the National Cricket Academy under the lights of M Chinnaswamy Stadium and spent time with the SG-manufactured pink ball before heading to Indore for the first match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shared a video of Rahane and Pujara where the players were seen talking about their preparation ahead of the Test at Eden Gardens.

“Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test. Ahead of the Test series, Team India batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key,” BCCI tweeted.

Virat Kohli had also shared his opinion after having his first practice session with the pink-ball. Kohli was seen knocking in the nets of the Holkar Stadium before the Indore Test.

The Indian captain had revealed that the pink ball swings more than its red counterpart and believed the bowlers could extract support from it if the wicket assists.

“The pink ball I have played yesterday, I think it swings a lot more compare to the red ball because there’s extra lacquer on the ball and doesn’t go away too fast and the seam holds upright quite a bit,” the 31-year-old was quoted by NDTV.

The Indian players extended their stay in Indore after winning the first match by an innings and 130 runs in just two-and-a-half days to practice there under the lights for their Day-Night assignment of Kolkata.

Both the teams are expected to land in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.