India’s Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have expressed their excitement over playing the first-ever Day-Night Test with pink ball against Bangladesh from November 22.

Along with Rahane and Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are practising under the lights of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with the SG pink ball.

Reportedly, the players are being monitored by the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid, who is also the Head of Cricket in the National Cricket Academy there.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Rahane and Pujara where the players were seen talking about their preparation ahead of the Test at Eden Gardens.

“Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test. Ahead of the Test series, Team India batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key,” BCCI tweeted.

Pujara emphasized on his experience of playing with the pink ball in domestic game and said it would be interesting to play in international now. He also talked about the challenges that the players are likely to face.

“During the day, there would be no concerns regarding the visibility of the pink ball. In my opinion, the twilight period would be really challenging as to how one sights the ball. When I talked to other players, they told me picking the ball out of wrist spinners was a challenge,” Pujara was seen saying in the video.

Rahane, on the other hand, was more excited about playing his first game with the pink ball and was of the opinion that adapting to the challenging conditions won’t be an issue.

“I am very excited as it is a new challenge. When we play the match, we will get the idea then. When we have practice sessions before the match, then only we can assess how pink ball behaves. From a fan’s point of view, it would be really exciting.” Rahane said.

After much speculations, on October 29, it was announced that the second match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh would be played under the lights.