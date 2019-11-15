The two-match India-Bangladesh Test series has commenced with the first Test being currently played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. In the second day of the Indore Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion without a run against his name.

Virat was dismissed LBW (Leg Before Wicket) by pacer Abu Javed. Consequently, Kohli became the fifth Indian to be out for a duck against Bangladesh in Test matches.

A total of 5 batsmen have been dismissed for a duck against Bangladesh

Against Bangladesh, as many as five Indian batsmen have been dismissed for a duck in Test matches. This includes Wasim Jaffer, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid, Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli. Within the list, Jaffer and Zaheer have recorded the most ducks against Bangladesh in Test matches. Both of them have been dismissed twice for a duck against Bangladesh in the longest format of the game.

Virat’s 10th Test duck

According to reliable sources, this was Virat Kohli’s 10 Test duck in his 140th innings. Notably, Kohli had waited for 7 innings for his maiden fifty while his first hundred had come in his 15th Test innings.

Most ducks against these 2 teams

There are two teams in International Cricket against whom he has been out for a nought the maximum number of times and they are none other than Australia and England. Virat has not troubled the scorers 3 times each against these two teams.

Against the Aussies, Kohli was dismissed for zero in 2011, 2017 and 2018. Against England, Virat failed to open his account twice during the forgettable tour in 2014 and once in 2018.

A total of 9 Tests have been played between the two countries

India have managed to win 7 of the 9 Tests played between the two countries and a couple of them have ended in a draw. India are yet to lose a single match against Bangladesh in Test match cricket.