Michael Vaughan has been a strong critic of Indian wickets and has often aired his voice saying that the tracks here are prepared to favour the Indian team.

However, he seemed to have a change in his mind as he praised the Indian skipper Virat Kohli after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in just the third day of the first Test.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vaughan wrote: “Virat must be fast becoming India’s best ever skipper …”

Riding on Mayank Agarwal’s double-hundred and the brilliance of the bowlers, the Indian team humbled Bangladesh in the opening match of the two-Test series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After bundling Bangladesh out for a meager total of 150 in the first innings, India posted a massive 493 to take a lead of 343.

Agarwal (243 off 330 balls) scored his second double-century in red-ball cricket, while Cheteshwar Pujara (54 off 72 balls), Ajinkya Rahane (86 off 172 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 off 76) notched in with hefty contrubutions.

Much like the first innings, the Indian pacers ran through the Bangladeshi batting line-up in the second innings as well.

Mohammed Shami was the star of the pack in both the innings as he picked up a total of seven wickets in the match.

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were also impressive and shared seven wickets between them.

Ravichandran Ashwin did his job to perfection as well and returned with a collective figure of 5/85 from the match.

The Indian captain did not hide his gratitude for his bowlers and said that the Indian bowlers are making any pitch a good one.

“These guys are on top of their game, when they bowl, it looks like any pitch is a good pitch, Jasprit isn’t here but this is a dream combination for any captain,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“Having strong bowlers is the most important thing in any team. The numbers and records are there for everyone to see, that’ll remain in the books, we haven’t focused on it,” he added.