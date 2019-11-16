India on Saturday declared their innings at 493 for 6 with a lot of work for Bangladesh to do on Day 3 of the first Test match of the two-match series.

Bangladesh were 10 for 1 at the time of writing the news. Imrul Kayes (6) departed on the ball of Umesh Yadav.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal, with his 243 off 330 deliveries, led the batting charge on Day 2 as India posted 493 for 6 by stumps at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Starting Day 2 at 86 for 1, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli before lunch.

Abu Jayed, who had claimed the wicket of Rohit Sharma (6) on Day 1, was impressive with the ball in the following day and claimed both the two wickets which fell in the first session of Day 2.

First, he dismissed Pujara on his individual score of 54 and then got the big fish Virat Kohli that too for a duck.

Soon after the wicket of Kohli, Bangladesh hoped of a comeback, but Mayank and Rahane have shut the doors on the visitors with a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rahane fell on his individual score of 86, whereas Mayank plundered 243 before getting dismissed. Ravindra Jadeja also did well to score unbeaten 60 runs off just 76 balls.

In their last 10 overs, India scored 97 runs which clearly describes the dominance of the home side in a match which seems like a one-sided affair.