Mayank Agarwal’s 156 not out accompanied by Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 82 has propelled India to 303 for 3 against Bangladesh in the opening match of the two-match Test series.

The second session on Day 2 saw the Bangladeshi bowlers struggling for wickets and the fielders only chasing the leather as the Agarwal-Rahane duo added another 115 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India lead by 153 runs.

Agarwal changed gears as soon as he reached his century. He has struck 21 boundaries and 3 sixes so far.

Earlier starting Day 2 at 86 for 1, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli before lunch.

Abu Jayed, who had claimed the wicket of Rohit Sharma (6) on Day 1, was impressive with the ball in the following day and claimed both the two wickets which fell in the first session of Day 2.

First, he dismissed Pujara on his individual score of 54 and then got the big fish Virat Kohli that too for a duck. Pujara rushed after completing his half-century to go after a floaty awayswinger and in the course of it, he edged it to gully. Meanwhile, skipper Kohli failed was outplayed by an inswinging delivery.

Soon after the wicket of Kohli, Bangladesh hoped of a comeback, but Mayank and Rahane have shut the doors on the visitors by now. The duo has added 184 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

On Thursday, riding on a mesmerising bowling effort by the bowlers, India wrapped up Bangladesh for 150 runs in the latter’s first innings.

For India, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were brilliant in their spells, where Shami stood alone with the figures of 3 for 27.

However, the pitch is still good to bat on, but the spinners are also getting a bit of help.

Scorecard: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3 for 27, Ishant Sharma 2 for 20); India 303 for 3 (Mayank Agarwal 156*, Ajinkya Rahane 82*; Abu Jayed 3 for 73)