Mayank Agarwal scored his third Test century on the second day of the opening Test of two-match series between India and Bangladesh. He completed his century in 183 deliveries at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What a moment this for @mayankcricket. The celebration says it all 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ucc7YycAeM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019

Agarwal has been rock-solid in his approach since yesterday. Despite losing Rohit Sharma (6 off 14) early in the innings, he kept his composure and dealt nicely with the initial viciousness of the new ball.

Joined by Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle who flexed his arms a bit in concluding parts of the first day, Agarwal played the assisting role and made sure India don’t lose another wicket till the end of the day’s play.

Resuming at 86/1, Agarwal saw Pujara (54 off 72) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 2) departing early into the opening session. However, that did not deter him and, instead, the 28-year-old took complete control of the game.

As he helped the hosts cross Bangladesh’s first innings score of 150 and steadied the ship with Ajinkya Rahane, Agarwal took small strides towards the triple-figure mark.

After surviving an LBW scare through a successful DRS, the opener completed his third Test hundred to continue his scintillating form with the willow.

Agarwal had earlier scored a double-hundred against South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Vishakhapatnam.

Talking about the match, Rahane has also completed his 50 and the hundred-run partnership with Agarwal as India look to be well on course towards a big lead against a dismal Bangladeshi attack.

Standing rock solid at the other end, @ajinkyarahane88 brings up his 21st Test FIFTY 🙌#TeamIndia 225/3 pic.twitter.com/PpXna2bk7b — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019

Other than Abu Jayed, no touring bowlers have looked lethal against the dominating Indian batsmen and with Rahane and Agarwal going strong their frustration doesn’t seem to be having an end anytime sooner.