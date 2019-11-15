Riding on Mayank Agarwal’s 91 not out along with Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 35, India are well on course with 188 runs on the board despite losing three wickets in the opening match of the two-match Test series.

Starting Day 2 at 86 for 1, India lost two wickets by lunch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Abu Jayed, who had claimed the wicket of Rohit Sharma (6) on Day 1, was impressive with the ball in the following day and claimed all the two wickets which fell in the first session of Day 2.

First, he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on his individual score of 54 and then got the big fish Virat Kohli that too for a duck. Pujara rushed after completing his half-century to go after a floaty awayswinger and then edged it to gully. Meanwhile, skipper Kohli failed was ouplayed by an inswinging delivery.

Soon after the wicket of Kohli, Bangladesh hoped of a comeback, but Mayank and Rahane did well to shut the doors on the visitors by now. The duo has added 69 runs for the fourth wicket so far and India now lead by 38 runs.

On Thursday, riding on a mesmerising bowling effort by the bowlers, India wrapped up Bangladesh for 150 runs in the latter’s first innings.

For India, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were brilliant in their spells, where Shami stood alone with the figures of 3 for 27.

However, the pitch is still good to bat on, but the spinners are also getting a bit of help.

Scorecard: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3 for 27, Ishant Sharma 2 for 20); India 188 for 3 (Mayank Agarwal 91*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 3 for 58)