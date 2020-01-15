Australia on Tuesday outplayed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch had won the toss and had decided to bowl. The Australian bowlers proved the captain right by bundling out the Men in Blue for 255 runs in 49.1 overs.

Things hardly went India’s way as skipper Virat Kohli chose to make a change in the batting lineup by giving KL Rahul the coveted number 3 position — a move which certainly backfired and cost India the match as Kohli (scored 16 runs) came to bat in the 28th over and lost his wicket while attempting to accelerate the tempo early in his innings.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Kohli should have come earlier.

“Kohli cannot come in the 28th over, period,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by IANS.

“He needs to bat earlier. India were smashed, battered, hammered by Australia,” he added.

Riding on centuries from openers David Warner (128*) and Aaron Finch (110*), Australia chased down the mediocre target of 256 runs with 74 balls to spare.

“It was a big day that was to decide which one of the two was the better side,” Akhtar said, adding, “But surprisingly India were humiliated. Their bowlers conceded record runs and surrendered. They could not pick even a single wicket!

“It was a big reality check for India. Australia walloped India, made a mockery of the bowling attack. If Australia win the toss again, the same sequence of events will follow.

“It will be embarrassing if India lose 0-3. India’s confidence was nowhere close to being the best. I’m finding it utterly shocking.”

India face Australia next in the second ODI on Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.