In a recent update, it is now being reported that Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been taken for an x-ray and a decision concerning whether or not he will play any further part in the final ODI of the three-match series will be taken once he is assessed.

“Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed,” a BCCI statement said as quoted by IANS.

Notably, Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dhawan picked up the injury after he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over of the three-match series-decider.

It is worth highlighting that even in the second ODI, Dhawan had not taken the field after a Pat Cummins delivery had hit him on the rib cage while batting.

Official confirmation on whether or not he will bat is awaited.