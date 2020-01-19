In the much-anticipated, India-Australia encounter live from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Australian captain has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Notably, the three-match ODI series between India and Australia has now reached an interesting phase with the series levelled at 1-1 with a match to go. After losing the first ODI at Mumbai, Virat Kohli and his men bounced back to clinch the Rajkot ODI. The Bengaluru ODI now becomes the series decider.

It is worth highlighting that in the last two matches at this venue, the team batting first has won the match and Finch might have had that stat at the back of his mind while opting to bat first.

“Looks like a good wicket. If we had gone into the back overs three down, we could have chased it down. Josh Hazlewood in for Kane Richardson,” Finch said at the toss.

“It’s a dry pitch, and it’s always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on. The execution of yorkers was excellent. Same team, no changes,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli stated at the toss.

Make it three in a row. Aaron Finch wins the toss and elects to bat first against #TeamIndia in the decider.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HWTbtY7Etx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul(wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.