The Australia cricket team is currently playing the second ODI of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia. While India had lost the first match of the series by 10 wickets, India would be looking to make a comeback in the series. In the first ODI, Virat had failed to put up a good show. However, if at all Virat Kohli manages to score a ton in the ongoing second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium he will have a chance of breaking these three records.

Most ODI hundreds against Australia

The current record for the most ODI hundreds against Australia belongs to Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian batsman had managed 9 ODI hundreds against the Aussies. Number 2 on this list is current Indian skipper Virat Kohli who already has 8 ODI hundreds. If King Kohli gets to a ton on Friday, he will become the joint record holder of scoring the most ODI tons against Australia.

Most hundreds as captain

Virat has made a name for himself in the international cricketing arena not only as a batsman but as a leader too. Kohli is currently the joint-record holder of most centuries as captain in international cricket.

With as many as 41 tons as captain in International Cricket, Virat Kohli shares the record with former Australian World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting. If Kohli manages to score a ton at Rajkot, he will surpass Ponting to become the solitary owner of the record.

Special feat against the Aussies

Till date, Virat Kohli has managed to score as many as 8 hundreds and 6 half-centuries against Australia. He has, in fact, surpassed 50 plus scores as many as 14 times. If King Kohli delivers one more 50 plus total at Rajkotm he would become the joint record holder for most fifty-plus scores against Australia by an Indian.