After a flop show in the first ODI against Australia in the three-match series, Rohit Sharma will have a chance to create history in the second ODI. The second of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played at Rajkot.

If the Hitman, Rohit Sharma fires in this match, then he will have a chance of reaching yet another milestone. Notably, Rohit is only 46 runs away from scoring 9000 runs in ODI cricket. Rohit would look to score big at Rajkot and reach the milestone in style.

Chance to script history

Rohit Sharma made a place for himself in the ODI team way back in 2007. From then on, Rohit has played as many as 222 ODIs in which he has scored 8954 runs at an average of 48.92. This includes three double hundreds in ODI cricket. In fact, the highest individual score in ODI cricket belongs to none other than Rohit Sharma (264). Rohit has 28 centuries and 43 half-centuries against his name in ODI cricket. In an international career lasting more than a decade, Rohit has broken many records and now he would look to reach the 9000 runs mark.

Will become the seventh Indian batsmen to reach 9000 runs

As soon as Rohit reaches 46 runs in the Rajkot ODI, he will become the seventh Indian to score 9000 or more runs in ODI cricket. Ahead of him are Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378 runs), MS Dhoni (10,599 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11,121 runs), Virat Kohli (11,625 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs). Sachin is not only the highest Indian run-getter but is the world record holder.

Rohit would look to make a blockbuster comeback

After getting out cheaply in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit would look to make amends and score big in the second ODI. Rohit has not scored a hundred at the Rajkot stadium till date and Rohit might want to set that record straight as well.