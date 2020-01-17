India reached 249 runs at the loss of 3 wickets after 40 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Skipper Virat Kohli (67*) and KL Rahul (26*) were batting at the crease at the time of writing the news.

First, Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Adam Zampa on his individual score of 42 runs off 44 balls, then Shikhar Dhawan became the victim of Kane Richardson on his individual score of 96 off 90 balls.

Number 4 batsman Shreyas Iyer could add only 14 runs with Kohli for the 3rd wicket before losing his wicket to Adam Zampa on 7. Meanwhile, the skipper scored his 56th ODI fifty.

Earlier on Friday, Australia captain Aaron Finch, who led Australia to a 10-wicket win over India in the first ODI, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match as well.

Australia are playing with the same XI that featured in the last match, whereas India have made two changes in their squad. Rishabh Pant misses after he got a concussion during the first match. The other one to sit out is Shardul Thakur, who has been replaced by speedster Navdeep Saini.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa