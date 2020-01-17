Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. In the first ODI as well Finch had opted to bowl first before handing the Men in Blue a defeat of 10 wickets.

“We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us,” the Australian skipper was seen saying after winning the toss.

Virat Kohli also admitted that the wicket in Rajkot is looking like a chasing track and he, too, would have bowled first had he won the toss. ” We would’ve bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there’s not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending. You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level,” Kohli said.

Also, India have made two changes into their squad. That Rishabh Pant will miss the second ODI of the three-match series was certain after he got a concussion during the first match. The other one to sit out is Shardul Thakur who has been replaced by speedster Navdeep Saini.

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Playing XI