Australia need 341 runs in 50 overs to win the second ODI of the three-match series against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Invited to bat first, India scored 340 runs in their stipulated quota of 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were the top scorers for the Men in Blue with 96 and 80 runs, respectively. Dhawan’s 90- ball innings was laced with 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rahul’s blitzkrieg took 52 balls. His fiery knock was laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

First, Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Adam Zampa on his individual score of 42 runs off 44 balls, then Dhawan became the victim of Kane Richardson.

Number 4 batsman Shreyas Iyer could add only 14 runs with Kohli for the 3rd wicket before losing his wicket on 7. Meanwhile, the skipper scored 78 off 76 — his 56th ODI fifty. Both the wickets were claimed by Adam Zampa, who returned figures of 3/50, getting the wicket of Kohli for the fifth time in ODIs.

Manish Pandey was the fifth wicket for India to fall down. He was trapped by Richardson on his individual score of 2 runs. Post the wicket, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stitched 58 runs off just 33 balls before the former was run out in the final over.

Australia are playing with the same XI that featured in the last match, whereas India have made two changes in their squad. Rishabh Pant misses after he got a concussion during the first match. The other one to sit out is Shardul Thakur, who has been replaced by speedster Navdeep Saini.