Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting and as a result KL Rahul had to don the keeping gloves during Australia’s innings in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment,” BCCI said in a statement.

Pant, who played an innings of 28 in 33 balls, was hit on his helmet by a delivery from Mitchell Starc after it deflected off his bat and went up in the air which eventually led to his dismissal. The injury though did not seem to be a serious one then as he walked off the ground comfortably.

India could manage only 255 runs before getting wrapped up and setting a mediocre target for Australia after Aaron Finch won the toss and put them to bat first.

Mitchell Starc ran through the spine of Indian batting lineup, returning figures of 3 for 56 in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson conceded 44 and 43 runs, respectively, with 2 wickets apiece.

Adam Zampa finished his 10 overs with the figures of 1 for 53, whereas another Australian spinner Ashton Agar returned figures of 1 for 56.

Notably, after a string of good performances in Tests for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne makes his debut in the white-ball format.