The first encounter of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is already underway in Mumbai. India have been invited to have a bat first. This means Indian bowlers will have a tough task of defending the total under lights with the due coming in. All eyes will be on chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and his spell could well go on to decide the fate of the match.

Kuldeep enjoys a brilliant record against Australia and this match is all the more important for him since he is on the brim of a historic feat.

A century of wickets

At the Wankhede Stadium, Kuldeep will have an opportunity to bring up the second-fastest century of wickets. The fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets is Mohammed Shami. Prior to Shami, the record-holder was Irfan Pathan and Shami broke Pathan’s record in the last year itself.

It is worth highlighting that Shami achieved the feat in 56 ODIs while Pathan had picked up 100 wickets in the 59th match. Kuldeep currently has 99 wickets in 56 ODIs and although he missed out on the opportunity to become the joint-fastest to 100 ODI wickets in his previous ODI, a wicket against Australia will help him become the second fastest to 100 ODI wickets.

The holder of 2 ODI hat-tricks

Notably, Kudleep is the only Indian to take 2 ODI hat-tricks. One of those hat-tricks had come against Australia while the second come against West Indies.

Indian fans had would hope that Kuldeep Yadav finds his wicket-taking rhythm against the Aussies and helps India take a lead in the series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.