India were 45/1 after 10 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were batting on the scores of 8 and 25, respectively.

Rohit Sharma became the victim of Mitchell Starc on his individual score of 10 runs off 15 balls. Starc conceded 22 runs in his 4 overs.

Meanwhile, Kane Richardson conceded 10 runs in 2 overs and Pat Cummins conceded 12 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bowl first. Notably, after a string of good performances in Tests for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne makes his debut in the white-ball format.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah