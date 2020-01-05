IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Match Preview

In another series which will be a preparatory step for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, India will play Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

In their last T20I assignment, West Indies provided tough competition but it was the Indian team who excelled. If Sri Lanka, too, can replicate such display or not is still under doubt, but from India’s perspective, the preparation is going on a positive note.

With Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order problem seems to be heading towards a permanent solution. However, the team is yet to come outside the shadow of the top-three batsmen, who have proven their mettle in one match after another.

The bowling department also looks balanced and is set to get a major boost with the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. However, Virat Kohli & Co will be hoping for a quick return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their historic T20I series victory against Pakistan in October last year. In the meantime, they have lost the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, T20I Series against Australia and a Test series against Pakistan.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the day in Guwahati is not a very pleasing one as there are high chances of rain throughout the day. According to AccuWeather, there is a 68% chance of a shower at 6 PM, one hour prior to the match.

Though the match hours possess a lesser probability of rain, the showers before can reduce the length of the match and deprive fans of a full-length T20I match.