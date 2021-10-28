Ind-NZ match on 31st a crucial one, winner to have upper hand, says Azharuddin

As India proceeds in the T20 World Cup tournament and is about to face New Zealand on 31 October, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin has commented on the upcoming India vs New Zealand match.

Taking to micro-blogging platform ‘Koo’, the former cricket captain of India said, “India vs New Zealand is going to be a very crucial game for both teams on 31st. Whoever wins will have the upper hand.”

Azharuddin apart from being the former Indian cricket captain is also Hyderabad cricket association’s president and is a member of Parliament.

Out of the six teams in group 2, India, Pakistan and New Zealand are among the top rankers and Pakistan in the first two face-offs with India and New Zealand has defeated both, India with 10 wickets and New Zealand with 5. Pakistan now has a solid NRR of +0.738. Its remaining 3 matches are against the lower-ranked countries – Afghanistan(8th), Scotland(14th) and Namibia(19th), which they’re expected to win, making its entry to semi-finals.

On the other hand, both India and New Zealand are yet to open their account. As of now, they have only played one match each and have lost, of course to Pakistan. Therefore this upcoming face-off between the two countries is very vital and a clear do or die affair.