With the world fighting the pandemic Coronavirus, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has urged everyone to unite and support each other in this “very difficult moment”.

The Portuguese took to Twitter to send his message to the people. asking them to play their part.

“In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup,” said the striker in his post.

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

Notably, the Serie A competition where Ronaldo plays for his current club Juventus has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the players of the team were quarantined after Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paolo Dybala tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the pandemic, Ronaldo is keeping himself fit with tough workout regimes. The Portuguese, who is known for his great fitness level, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo is set to become the first footballer and the third sports person overall to cross career earnings over 1 billion US dollars despite a huge 3.8 million Euro wage cut from his current employers Juventus.

Talking about COVID-19, the virus has claimed more than 1 lakh lives and has infected around 17 lakh across the globe so far.