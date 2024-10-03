In quest of elusive global title, Indian women’s team faces NZ in T20 World Cup opener

A well-oiled Indian women’s team will look to wipe out the memories of their past near-misses and begin their quest for the elusive global title when they lock horns with New Zealand in their opening Group A match of the women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

As such, India will be banking on a stellar effort from their senior pros throughout the campaign to lay their hands on the glittering silverware.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who could most likely be featuring in her final T20 World Cup, and has firsthand experience of the several heartbreaks, including India’s runner-up campaign in the final at Melbourne in 2020.

For India, more than the misses, it has been the mental baggage of clearing the final frontiers, an area that the team management has emphasised during a preparatory camp at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) with a few counselling sessions.

On paper both India and their biggest nemesis Australia boast of arguably the strongest line-up, but the reigning champions have six titles in their cabinet, while India’s is still dust-laden.

As India gears up for the tournament opener leaving behind all the past memories, one thing that remains constant is the need for flawless execution of the learnings and strategies on the day of the match.

Keeping that in mind, the face-off against New Zealand could be the perfect starter for India, as the Kiwis aren’t a fancied side like their Trans-Tasman neighbour, but the two-time runners-up could be lethal on their day.

For India, a win over the New Zealanders could help them shape up mentally and tactically before they go on to take on Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, later in the group stages.

India will primarily bank on the starts provided by the fiery opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, for the likes of Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to explode and set a formidable total.

Among them, Shafali and Mandhana have been in excellent touch, making runs in their last international outing in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July even though India lost to the hosts in the final.

In fact, Mandhana’s last five T20I innings include three fifties. But Harmanpreet and Shafali have been a tad underwhelming and the duo finding range is imperative for India’s charge at the top and middle order.

With the pitches in the UAE, going through a harsh heat wave, might not be a batting paradise going deep into the tournament, it could well be advantageous for India’s spin department.

Keeping the conditions in mind, the selectors have named only three pacers — Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy in the squad, and it is highly likely that only two of them could fit into the Playing XI giving way for a spin-heavy team. The spin department will be marshalled by off-spinners Deepti and Shreyanka Patil, leg-spinner Asha Shobhana and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have a good blend of experienced and young players, who can lift them above such obstacles. Their talismanic skipper Sophie Devine, experienced all-rounder Suzie Bates along with veteran pacers Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek form the crux of this New Zealand side. Add the exciting young all-rounder Amelia Kerr to the mix, and they have the wherewithal to spring a surprise or two in this tournament.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.