Gold medallist of the 2008 Olympic Games Abhinav Bindra on Tuesday stated that having a holistic approach is thy key in training Olympic athletes who compete at the highest stage and with the world’s best once every four years.

Bindra was speaking on the occasion of International Olympic Day. The Day is celebrated every year on 23 June since 1948 to mark the beginning of the modern-day Olympic Games. Bindra delivered the address via a webinar which was joined by sporting legends and administrators.

“Olympics are once in 4 years, and athletes have only one shot at glory, and it’s important to have a holistic approach, use science, use medicine, use technology and engineering in training and that will make a difference,” Bindra said.

Sporting stars like Leander Paes, Abhinav Bindra, Anju Bobby George and former dragflick specialist from the Netherlands Floris Bovelander were joined by Narinder Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association during the discussion which was focused on the momentum towards post-COVID-19 Olympics.