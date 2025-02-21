IML 2025: Sachin & Yuvraj reunite after a decade against Sri Lanka

Two of India’s greatest champions, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh,
are set to reunite on the field after a decade, donning the iconic
India blues once again.
The legendary duo will lead the India Masters as they rekindle their
fierce rivalry with Sri Lanka in the opening clash of the inaugural
International Masters League (IML) at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi
Mumbai, on Saturday.
A global cricketing icon with over 34,000 international runs and 100
centuries, Sachin dominated every format of the game, yet he played
just one T20 International for India, making this a rare spectacle for
fans to witness him in Indian colours in the shortest format once
again.
Yuvraj, meanwhile, excelled as a dynamic all-rounder in over 400
games, playing a crucial role in India’s most significant victories,
including the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup. Their reunion for
IML T20 2025 is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of India’s
greatest match-winners come together and reignite their magic.
Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have enthralled fans with their
high-stakes encounters, delivering moments of brilliance, drama, and
excellence that remain etched in the sport’s history. The pair have
shared countless unforgettable battles, none more iconic than the 2011
ICC Cricket World Cup final, where India’s champions lifted the
trophy.
Commenting on the rivalry, Tendulkar, who will lead the India Masters
team said, “We had some unforgettable moments playing against Sri
Lanka over the years, the 2011 World Cup being the most special
amongst them. Stepping back onto the field after so many years, and
facing a team that has been such a big part of our cricketing journey,
makes this even more special. The International Masters League is
about reigniting the passion for the game and giving fans a reason to
cheer again. I can’t wait to relive these rivalries, reunite with old
teammates, and hopefully, put on a thrilling show for the fans in this
inaugural edition.”
With champions like Sachin and Yuvraj, alongside the Pathan brothers,
Irfan and Yusuf, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, and more, the
tournament offers fans a rare opportunity to support their heroes in
action once again. As these icons take the field, they aim not just to
compete but to renew the passion and nostalgia that have long
connected them with cricket lovers worldwide.
Excited by the notion of playing for the fans again, Yuvraj added: “I
can’t wait to step back onto the field again. India versus Sri Lanka
has always been a high-intensity, thrilling contest, and I know the
fans are just as excited as we are. Playing alongside legends, and
rekindling old rivalries, this is what the International Masters
League is all about. With Sachin Paaji leading us against Sanga and
the Sri Lankan team, it feels like stepping back in time, but with the
same passion for the game. The fans are in for a treat, and we’re
ready to put on a fantastic show.”
Beginning February 22, the inaugural IML T20 2025 features six teams,
India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa,
each boasting some of cricket’s biggest names.
The competition will be staged across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and
Raipur, with Raipur hosting the semi-finals and the final on March 16,
where the champions will lift the prestigious trophy.