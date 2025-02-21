IML 2025: Sachin & Yuvraj reunite after a decade against Sri Lanka

Two of India’s greatest champions, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh,

are set to reunite on the field after a decade, donning the iconic

India blues once again.

The legendary duo will lead the India Masters as they rekindle their

fierce rivalry with Sri Lanka in the opening clash of the inaugural

International Masters League (IML) at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi

Mumbai, on Saturday.

A global cricketing icon with over 34,000 international runs and 100

centuries, Sachin dominated every format of the game, yet he played

just one T20 International for India, making this a rare spectacle for

fans to witness him in Indian colours in the shortest format once

again.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, excelled as a dynamic all-rounder in over 400

games, playing a crucial role in India’s most significant victories,

including the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup. Their reunion for

IML T20 2025 is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of India’s

greatest match-winners come together and reignite their magic.

Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have enthralled fans with their

high-stakes encounters, delivering moments of brilliance, drama, and

excellence that remain etched in the sport’s history. The pair have

shared countless unforgettable battles, none more iconic than the 2011

ICC Cricket World Cup final, where India’s champions lifted the

trophy.

Commenting on the rivalry, Tendulkar, who will lead the India Masters

team said, “We had some unforgettable moments playing against Sri

Lanka over the years, the 2011 World Cup being the most special

amongst them. Stepping back onto the field after so many years, and

facing a team that has been such a big part of our cricketing journey,

makes this even more special. The International Masters League is

about reigniting the passion for the game and giving fans a reason to

cheer again. I can’t wait to relive these rivalries, reunite with old

teammates, and hopefully, put on a thrilling show for the fans in this

inaugural edition.”

With champions like Sachin and Yuvraj, alongside the Pathan brothers,

Irfan and Yusuf, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, and more, the

tournament offers fans a rare opportunity to support their heroes in

action once again. As these icons take the field, they aim not just to

compete but to renew the passion and nostalgia that have long

connected them with cricket lovers worldwide.

Excited by the notion of playing for the fans again, Yuvraj added: “I

can’t wait to step back onto the field again. India versus Sri Lanka

has always been a high-intensity, thrilling contest, and I know the

fans are just as excited as we are. Playing alongside legends, and

rekindling old rivalries, this is what the International Masters

League is all about. With Sachin Paaji leading us against Sanga and

the Sri Lankan team, it feels like stepping back in time, but with the

same passion for the game. The fans are in for a treat, and we’re

ready to put on a fantastic show.”

Beginning February 22, the inaugural IML T20 2025 features six teams,

India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa,

each boasting some of cricket’s biggest names.

The competition will be staged across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and

Raipur, with Raipur hosting the semi-finals and the final on March 16,

where the champions will lift the prestigious trophy.