In a recent turn of events, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has gone on record admitting that he cannot wait to see who is able to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s most international runs.

It is worth highlighting that batting legend Sachin Tendulkar scored as many as 34,357 runs from a total of 664 matches- 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a solitary T20I, way more than any other batsman in the history of the game.

Number 2 on the list of most international runs is Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara who managed to score 28,016 career runs in his international career.

Although many believe Virat Kohli might be able to break the record, Inzamam stated that he is waiting to see who will be able to cross the barrier.

“He was born for cricket. I always believed cricket and he were made for each other. I’m talking about the ever great Sachin Tendulkar,” Inzamam said on his youtube channel as quoted by IANS.

“It still amazes me that at a tender age of 16-17, he made his international debut and did such great things. This is only possible by some extraordinary cricketer, in fact, if there is anything above extraordinary then that is Sachin,” he added.

“It’s easier said than done. He was playing against the likes of Waqar (Younis) and Wasim (Akram) on his debut at 16 years of age. The kind of cricket he played against that bowling attack was startling,” he further stated.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer till date who has 100 International centuries against his name.

“The second biggest quality I believe was his records. During that era, the concept of scoring this many runs wasn’t even there. The great players used to be finished with 8-8.5 thousand runs. Only Sunil Gavaskar had scored 10 thousand runs and it seemed that record will never be broken. But Sachin broke all records of scoring runs. Now I’m waiting to see who will break Sachin’s mountain of runs,” Inzamam added.

Inzamam highlighted how Tendulkar was mentally tough as he was always under pressure to score runs and yet had a really long successful career.

“He was mentally so tough. I’m saying this because when Sachin used to come out to bat, he was always under pressure. I have never seen more fan following of a cricketer than Sachin’s. He had fans all around the world. There was pressure on him to score in every innings,” said Inzamam.

Inzamam then praised Tendulkar’s bowling abilities and said that it reflected the genius cricketer that he was.

“He was such a genius cricketer that he could bowl leg-spin, off-spin, medium pace. I had faced many great leg-spinners, never had troubles in reading their googlies but it was only Sachin who gave me troubles and got me out many times,” he said.

“I don’t think there has been a player like him in cricket, maybe someone in the future who will score this many runs. Sachin should have continued playing. He used to be so enjoyable to watch. He should have never gone away from cricket,” he added.

Tendulkar walked out to bat for one last time for India in 2013 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in his 200th Test match.