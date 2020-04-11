The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to start on 29 March. Among many other reasons to look forward to it this season, was former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s comeback to competitive cricket. While many feel that Dhoni is well past his prime, head coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that if he comes good this IPL, he could still be considered for a place in the T20 World Cup.

With, uncertainty looming over this edition of the IPL, speculations have started yet again over Dhoni’s cricketing future and now former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has joined the debate.

“I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports Show Cricket Connected.

“Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented,” he added.

“So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely, if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup,” he further said.

“Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals,” he concluded.