Former Pakistan skipper and current bowling coach Waqar Younis, who has a three-year contract with the country’s board, has clarified that he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year. And in case, he feels himself not good enough for the post, he would resign.

“I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself,” Waqar was quoted by PTI via YouTube channel ‘CricketBaaz’.

The legendary Pakistan pacer asserted that he plans to groom the young talents in a bid to prepare a settled bowling attack for Pakistan in the longest format of the game.

“It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers,” said the bowling coach.

“The way I look at it my plan is (to) prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white-ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us,” he added.