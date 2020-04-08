In a recent development, an image of star England all-rounder Ben Stokes after he scored the winning runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley has won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the year competition for the year 2019.

Notably, Stokes led England to one of the finest Test wins ever in the history of the game. Just after he won England the Test, his celebration was photographed by Gareth Copley of Getty Images.

Copley’s picture won the first prize from over 650 entries from around the world. Although there was a lot of variety at the display, most had captured Ben Stokes as he became the hero of an unforgettable win. In fact, no other player’s images had more submissions in a single edition than Stokes in the competition’s decade-old history.

While the image of Jos Buttler running out Martin Guptill in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s captured by Tom Jenkins of The Guardian finished second, Kieran Hanlon’s dreamy image of Somerset’s County Ground in Taunton was the other runner up.