Ice Hockey League: Tsewang Chuskit’s triple powers Changla Lamos to women’s final

Powered by a brilliant hat-trick by national team star Tsewang Chuskit, Changla Lamos stormed into the women’s final of the Ice Hockey League Season 2, defeating Sham Eagles 6-3 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, here on Saturday. They will face reigning champions Maryul Spamo in Sunday’s much-anticipated title clash.

In the men’s category, defending champions Kang Sings edged out Purig Warriors 2-0, while Changthang Shans secured a dominant 3-0 win over Humas Warriors, setting the stage for an exciting showdown on Monday. The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 is being organized in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

Kang Sings edge out Purig Warriors

In a gripping first men’s semifinal, defending champions Kang Sings delivered a solid performance to defeat Kargil-based Purig Warriors 2-0. The match started with both teams battling hard, but strong defensive play ensured a goalless first period.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 26th minute when Tsering Angchok of Kang Sings netted a superb wrist shot, assisted by Stanzin Angchok. Nine minutes later, Stanzin Lotos doubled the lead with another precise wrist shot, giving Kang Sings a 2-0 advantage by the end of the second period. Despite the Warriors’ determined efforts in the final period, they couldn’t capitalise on their chances. Kang Sings’ defense held firm, and they sealed a well-deserved 2-0 victory to advance to the finals for the second consecutive season.

Changthang Shans put on a stellar performance in the second semi-final, defeating Humas Warriors 3-0 to qualify for the final for the second year in a row. The Shans took an early lead when Konchok Namgyal scored in the third minute, assisted by Tsewang Dorjay. Their momentum continued as captain Chamba Tsetan added another goal just two minutes later with a precise wrist shot, making it 2-0.

However, the Warriors created several opportunities, and Shans’ goalkeeper Tsetan Namgyal was unbeatable, keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard. The second period was closely contested, with both teams battling hard, but neither could find the back of the net. In the final period, with time running out, Chamba Tsetan struck again in the dying minutes to complete his brace and seal a 3-0 victory. With this win, Changthang Shans now advance to the finals, eager to claim their maiden title in a repeat of last year’s final clash against Kang Sings.

Changla Lamos in final

The last semifinal of Day 8 in the tournament witnessed an action-packed battle between Changla Lamos and Sham Eagles. The Eagles took an early lead when Lobzang Palmo scored just 35 seconds into the game.

Changla Lamos quickly levelled the score, courtesy of captain Tsewang Chuskit’s goal in the very next minute. Rigzen Angmo restored the lead for the Eagles in the 6th minute but the Lamos responded again with a goal by Disket Angmo in the 7th minute, ending the first period at 2-2. Building on their momentum, the Lamos dominated the second period with a brilliant offensive display.

Captain Tsewang Chuskit completed her double in the 30th minute, giving her team a 3-2 lead. Soon after, Padma Chuskit and Tsewang Chuskit added two more goals in the 32nd and 34th minutes, respectively, taking the score to 5-2.

Tsewang then completed her hat-trick, cementing a commanding lead by the end of the second period. Despite a determined effort by Sham Eagles, who managed a goal through Tashi Dolker early in the final period, they were unable to overcome the Lamos’ solid defense. Padma Chuskit scored her second goal in the dying moments to seal a 6-3 victory for Changla Lamos and secure a place in the eagerly awaited women’s category final.