The number 1 ranked Test team in the world, India, who lost the series to New Zealand 2-0, failed to add more points against their name in the ICC World Test Championship points tally in the series that concluded on Monday.

Since New Zealand won both the matches of the series, they picked up all the 120 points of the series and find themselves on the third spot with as many as 180 points.

Despite not being able to win or draw a single Test in the series, India remain at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table with 360 points which they have accumulated with the help of 7 wins. They are still 64 points ahead of Australia, who are at the second place.

Prior to the commencement of the series, New Zealand had only 60 points to their credit but the series win has added 120 points against their name and taken them to 180 points.

England are at fourth place with 146 points while Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa are at the fifth, sixth and seventh place with 140, 80 and 24 points respectively.

West Indies and Bangladesh are at the eighth and ninth places, both with no points to show against their name but Bangladesh playing a match more than West Indies.

No Teams P W L T D NR PTS 1 India 9 7 2 0 0 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 0 1 0 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 0 0 180 4 England 9 5 3 0 1 0 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 0 1 0 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 7 South Africa 7 1 6 0 0 0 24 8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 0