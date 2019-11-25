After clinching a record win against Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India’s test journey will now head towards a short break. Under the ICC World Test Championship, India has participated in as many as three series till now and after clean sweeping in all of them, India have taken a massive lead in the ICC World Test Championship points tally with as many as 360 points against their name in 7 Test matches.

The Indian team will not earn a single point in the ICC World Test Championship for the next three months. This is because India will not play a single Test match until February 2020. India’s next series is scheduled against New Zealand at their backyard in the month of February next year. This implies that although India will not be able to add points to their tally, other teams will have an opportunity to come closer to India on the points tally or even go beyond.

Next Test series in the month of February

Indian Cricket team’s next Test series is scheduled to be played against New Zealand in February 2020. India have to play T20, ODI and as well as Tests as part of their tour to New Zealand. First, India will have to play limited-overs cricket and at the end of the tour, India need to fight it out in a 2 match Test series. The series is slated to commence from 21 February. The first match will be played from 21-25 February at Wellington while the second Test will be played from 29 February- 4 March at Christchurch.

Limited overs schedule

Although India do not have to play a Test match in the next three months, they need to play quite a few limited-overs matches in the interval. This begins from the month of December itself. In December, West Indies are traveling to India to play a three T20I and three ODI match series- the series will be played till 22 December. Post that Sri Lanka come to India for an ODI series in January. India then travel in mid-January for a 3 match ODI series to be played in Australia and then move to New Zealand for a limited-overs contest followed by a couple of Test matches.