ICC World Cup 2023 trophy arrives in Guwahati amid much fanfare

The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket on Wednesday received a grand welcome at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, one of the three venues where the warm-up games, including the marquee match featuring India and England, will be held later this month.

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar formally unveiled the iconic silverware in the presence of the apex council members and ex-apex council members along with former cricketers and a host of cricket enthusiasts at the auditorium of the 91 Yards Club in the premises of the ACA Stadium, here.

Saikia mentioned that the ICC World Cup Trophy has travelled to 18 countries after it made a trip to space. “No trophy has so far travelled this far in the sky. We are extremely honoured and excited to have the trophy in Guwahati,” said Saikia addressing a jam packed auditorium.

Advertisement

Launched in spectacular fashion, the trophy soared to 1,20,000 ft above the Earth and eventually landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium and venue for the ICC World Cup 2023 final on November 19.

The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy began its tour in India, the hosts of the tournament, since June 27. It has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.

Saikia also shared insights on the preparations undertaken by the ACA for the upcoming ICC World Cup warm-up match to be held in Guwahati, saying that the main venue and the training facilities are ready to be used.

He further informed that the teams will start training on September 28 at the Annex Ground of the ACA Stadium at Barsapara and at the Amingaon Cricket Ground.

In all, Guwahati will host four matches which include the crucial India-England game on September 30, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the other teams that will be in action here. On September 29, Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh at the ACA Stadium.

The ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 200 (for students), Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000.

The main round matches are set to begin on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium between the finalists of the 2019 edition – England and New Zealand. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.