New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

For India, Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav are in for Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh.

“We are going to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. Couple of changes for us. I thought Sri Lanka put us under the pump early on, we gotta be on the money against India. It’s about sticking to your strengths and not get carried away. Hoping to continue my form,” said Devine after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “We wanted to bat only. We have two changes today. Smriti and Radha come in for Arundhati and Richa. We are doing well in patches, we need to do well in batting. We will try to give our best today. I did struggle in the last two games but hopefully, I can do well here.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad