Riding on Shafali Verma’s 46 on Thursday, India scored 133 runs at the loss of 8 wickets against New Zealand in their allotted 20 overs at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine had won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

India went all guns blazing and were good at one stage with 68 for 1 in 9 overs. But the latter half of the match saw India score only 65 runs in 66 balls.

Wickets fell in regular intervals for India and they never really got hold of the match. Meanwhile, the New Zealand bowlers took toll of the opportunity and restricted India to a respectable total.

Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair claimed two wickets apiece to help New Zealand’s cause.

For India, Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav are roped for Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad